Woman stabbed during robbery at shopping mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who stabbed a woman at a local shopping center.

It happened Friday morning just before 9:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Square Mall near the Barnes and Noble Store.

Police say the suspect approached the elderly woman and demanded her purse before stabbing her in the stomach.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect, described as a white man in his late 20's about 6'2, wearing a black hoodie and hat, and a green jacket. He was last seen driving a green older model Toyota Camry.

If you know anything, call police.