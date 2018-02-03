Woman stabbed during robbery at shopping mall

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who stabbed a woman at a local shopping center.

It happened Friday morning just before 9:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Square Mall near the Barnes and Noble Store.

Police say the suspect approached the elderly woman and demanded her purse before stabbing her in the stomach.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect, described as a white man in his late 20's about 6'2, wearing a black hoodie and hat, and a green jacket. He was last seen driving a green older model Toyota Camry.

If you know anything, call police.

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    Another Millennial baby, who obviously can’t tolerate anything that resembles work. He probably went straight home and gave his mom the fifty bucks he owes for rent.

    Reply