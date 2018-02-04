× 29-year-old woman missing in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The sheriff’s office announced Sunday that it is searching for a missing 29-year-old woman.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department investigated a report of a missing person in the 6600 block of Colgrove in Pavillon township. Laura Miley, 29, left on foot from her residence after a family dispute and has not been in contact with relatives since then.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and glasses.

Miley was last seen wearing a red coat, black pants and tan boots.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department at (269) 383-8822 ext. 6.