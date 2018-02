× Applications open for summer jobs at West Michigan parks department

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Are you or your children looking for a summer job?

One West Michigan park district is looking to get a head start.

Applications are now open to work with the Parks Department in Ottawa County.

Positions include maintenance workers, park attendants, gate keepers, among others.

You must be 18 yeas old to apply.

Applications can be found here.