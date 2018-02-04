Boy Scout Troop 215 celebrates 100 years in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a boy scout troop with a lasting history and on Sunday Troop 215 celebrated 100 years of learning and fun.

Scoutmaster Rick Sprague talked about where and when the troop got its start.

" Well, today marks out 100th anniversary, "Sprague said. "We began in 1918 with Trinity United Methodist Church."

Sprague says their name may have changed over the years, but they will always hold the title of being the oldest boy scout troop in the Grand Rapids area.

"We started out as troop 15 back in the early days, and in the 40s that changed to 215 when the counselor renumbered everyone. But, we are the longest continuously charter organization for boy scouts in West Michigan."

He says they're currently seeing a rise in scouts joining the troop. Not every boy scout troop can say alumni includes astronaut Roger Chaffee and President Gerald R. Ford, but Troop 215 can.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow also took part in the celebration over the weekend.

"I think scouting is really important for boys and girls," Stabenow said. "It’s about leadership, confidence building, friendships, getting to know other people, learning specific skills, it’s a great way to prepare young people for the future."

Skills like sewing, cooking and preparing personal finances are emphasized to help young kids move towards a stable and prosperous future.

In May, the troop will host 'Heroes on the Grand' which will include a special cookout.