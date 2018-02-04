Michigan bars & eateries get Super Bowl warning on alcohol

Posted 2:21 PM, February 4, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is reminding bars and restaurants to use care in serving alcohol to patrons during Super Bowl Sunday.

Commission Chairman Andy Deloney says the big game is a huge draw for the state’s 19,000 establishments with liquor licenses.

Those businesses are responsible for making sure the customers they serve are of legal drinking age and don’t overindulge.

Among tips the commission offers are to avoid overcrowding, know signs of drunkenness, establish a clear policy for checking IDs and keep a constant eye on the premises for any trouble that may be brewing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s