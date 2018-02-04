Muskegon Winter Triathlon encourages fun in the snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Olympics start this week and people eager for a taste of the winter sports got a chance to sample that in Muskegon at the annual 'Winter Triathlon'.

Cross country skiing is the 3rd leg of the triathlon, with the other two events being speed skating and the luge.

The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex has been hosting the even for more than 20 years.

“I love this thing, I invented it 22 years ago, there’s not another one in the country," says Mark Jastrzembski, the event organizer.

And people come from all around Michigan for the family fun event.

“It’s a great value. 25 bucks gets you 3 run on the luge, speed skate and you can rent skis for cross country,"​ says Jeb Cohen, a competitor from Holland.

And the big event is the luge, where the public can race down the ice as fast as they can.

“I think the luge is pretty exciting because everyone is watching you that’s in line," says Lori Cohen, a first time competitor. "That’s pretty exciting. I did crash on the luge. But I made it on the next run so it was fun.”

The event is fun filled and medals are given out to those with the best times.

The Muskegon Winter Complex is open as long as the winter weather is around. And you can try the luge on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.