Driver in fatal crash that took the life of local fire chief sentenced

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On June 14, 2017 Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski responded to a crash on I-94 when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle driven by Brandon Clevenger.

Kalamazoo County Judge Paul Bridenstine sentenced Clevenger, 24, to 3-and-a-half to 15 years in prison for that fatal crash and Judge Bridenstine said Clevenger killed “a good guy in a world that yearns for good guys.”

Switalski’s wife, daughter and sister were in the courtroom and all made statements following the judge’s sentencing.

In December Clevenger pled guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. Investigators on the case revealed that Clevenger was driving nearly 90 miles per hour and was distracted by his cell phone before hitting the median, striking and killed Switalski.