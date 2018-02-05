Lions hire Matt Patricia as coach, eyeing the Patriot Way

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 13: Defensive Coodinator Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots looks on before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots as their coach.

The expected hiring of the defensive coordinator comes a day after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Lions general manager Bob Quinn made the move Monday, reuniting with someone he worked with in New England for more than a decade.

Patricia was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator for six seasons, ending with a Super Bowl loss in which his unit gave up 41 points and 538 yards.

He was on Bill Belichick’s staff for 14 seasons, overlapping with Quinn for many years. Quinn was a part of the Patriots’ personnel department for 16 years before Detroit gave him his first shot to be an NFL GM.

Patricia cuts a distinctive figure on the sideline, with a bushy beard, backward ball cap and a pencil above his right ear.

  • Old Bob

    I hope this is what Detroit need to turn things around. The Lions have top notch players and should be able to do better then they do. I don’t think all the players give a 100% all the time. It’s time to move the slackers on.

