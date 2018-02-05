Man charged with murder, arson in Decatur fire

DECATUR, Mich. — A 32-year-old man from Indiana is facing charges in the November 2017 death of a Decatur woman.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says Glenn Russell Tett Jr. of South Bend, Ind., is charged with open murder and second-degree arson in the death of 31-year-old Jessica Lynn True Wallace.

Wallace’s body was found Nov. 30 after a house fire in the 200 block of West St. Marys Street.

Tett was charged Feb. 2 and he is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 20. His bond was set at $5,000,000.