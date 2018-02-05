Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in Eaton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON COUNTY, Mich. -- Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar received his third and final sentence on Monday. He admitted to sexually assaulting scores of girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced the 54-year-old to 40 to 125 years in prison for his crimes in Eaton County.

Nassar read aloud, "It's impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and everyone involved."

Rachel Denhollander, the survivor credited with bringing this scandal to light, said with Nassar’s hearing in the rear view she’s ready to double down on his employers Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics and anyone who turned a blind eye.

"The criminal proceedings with Larry are done, but we will now be turning our attention - with even greater force - to the institutional dynamics that led to the greatest sexual assault scandal in history," Denhollander said.

Larissa Boyce said the next step is "making sure people are held accountable for the mistakes they made and not believing girls along the way."

She added, "I'm hoping that MSU and USAG... they'll be able to be transparent and be able to show the world how this was missed, the mistakes that were made."

Nassar received a 60 year sentence in federal prison for child pornography. After serving that sentence, he'll spend 40 to 175 years in prison for his crimes in Ingham and Eaton County. Sentences in those cases will run concurrently.