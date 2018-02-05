Subaru of Muskegon explains things after confusing Super Bowl ad

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A local car dealership is explaining things Monday after a confusing display of support over the air following Sunday’s big game.

Fans lit up social media in West Michigan late Sunday night after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. But during a post-game commercial spot, Subaru of Muskegon seemed to send out a confusing bit of congratulations. An image came on the screens of anyone watching the game in West Michigan that said “Congratulations Patriots!”

Fans started posting the images of the spot almost instantly. Many of them wondering what had happened behind-the-scenes.

On Monday, Subaru of Muskegon offered up an explanation on their Facebook page: