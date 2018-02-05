World of Winter Festival Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Grand Rapids will be transformed into a World of Winter this upcoming weekend for the 8 day long festival with numerous different activities and events for the whole family.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From February 8th to the 16th families can enjoy either free or low-cost events to embrace the cold winter days West Michigan offers. There will be over 50 ice sculptures displayed downtown, snowshoeing demos, olympic games, parades, walking tours and much much more! For a full list of the entire 8 day schedule of events head to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. website.