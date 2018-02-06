Police need help identifying ‘person of interest’ following armed robbery

HOLLAND, Mich– Holland Public Safety Officers are searching for a man who robbed a gas station on Tuesday.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Admiral Station at 61 E. 24th Street around 8 p.m., showed a handgun and demanded cash. The clerk was the only one inside the building at the time. Investigators say the weapon wasn’t actually pointed at the employee.

After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect ran off from the scene and was last seen heading northbound on College Avenue. Police set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 unit to search the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Later in the evening, around 10:40 p.m., police learned during a canvas of surrounding businesses that a man had been at a nearby company prior to the robbery, asking for money. Police are now calling him a ‘person of interest’ in the case and have released surveillance images in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.