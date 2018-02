Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Godwin Heights trailed Kelloggsville 39-31 at halftime Tuesday night, before a big 2nd half led to an 85-73 win over the Rockets.

The halftime deficit was the Wolverines 1st of the season.

Lamar Norman scored 26 points and Markeese Hastings added 23 for Godwin. Thomas Griggs scored 29 for Kelloggsville to lead all scorers.