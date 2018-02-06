‘Boy Scouts’ not just for the boys anymore, girls join West Michigan Troop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich. – On the first if the year, the Boy Scouts of America did something out of the ordinary: they let in girls.

It’s a change many feel was long overdue in the organization’s 100 year+ history, and an arrangement many troupes nationwide had been following for years as it were.

“It’s been there around the country anyways,” said Steven Boyer, Assistant Cub Master of Troop 3283 in Belmont. “So they just said, you know what? They’re doing it anyways – let’s let them be part of the pack and let them be part of the family.”

And for many families, this is great news. Now, entire families of scouts can get involved in the time-tested program, free of restrictions.

“They’re part of the family – the cub scout family,” said Boyer, “the scouting family. So it may be ‘Boy Scouts of America,’ but really it’s ‘Scouting of America.’”

