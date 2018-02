Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More snow is on the way for West Michigan.

Another Winter Weather Advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service starting at midnight through Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

One to three inches of new snow is expected overnight and through the Wednesday morning commute.

Expect some slow downs on the roads on your way to work in the morning and watch FOX 17 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest road conditions.