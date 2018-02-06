Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It was the DOW's worst single-day point decline in history, falling more than 1,100 points on Monday.

The slump actually started on Friday, as investors worried higher inflation and interest rates could derail the long-running rally on Wall Street. However most experts say not to worry too much, and it shouldn't scare people away from investing.

They say investing is a way to successfully retire and to remember things will turn around. Even with the historic loss, the DOW is still 20 percent higher than this time last year.

2. A lot of people left scratching their heads after an ad congratulating the wrong team ran locally after the Super Bowl. Subaru of Muskegon was behind it, now they are explaining.

Fans started posting the images of the ad online almost instantly, with many of them wondering what happened behind the scenes. The dealership's sales department said they purchased an ad spot last minute, and had to put together something quickly, just days before the game.

Since NFL.com gave the Patriots a 65 percent chance of winning, and the owner of Subaru of Muskegon rolled the dice and bet on New England. The dealership also said the ad wasn't a jab at the Patriots or the Eagles.

3. Bud Light is making good on a Super Bowl bet. They're giving free beer to fans in Philadelphia.

The company made a summertime deal with Eagles offensive tackle, Lane Johnson.

Last summer, he said that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he would give free beer to everyone. That's when Bud Light tweeted at him, saying the beer would be on them.

So, the company now says that 25 bars along the Eagles parade route will have free Bug Light for patrons. The company also changed its catchphrase from "Dilly Dilly" to "Philly Philly", celebrating the Eagles playoff run.

4. The Detroit Lions have hired Matt Patricia as the team's head coach.

Patricia led the Patriots defense for the past seven years, and is a three-time Super Bowl champion. His hiring comes after the dismissal of head coach Jim Caldwell in January.

Patricia will be formally introduced during a news conference Wednesday.

5. Today is National Frozen Yogurt Day!

The treat was first developed in the 1970's, and today, many people enjoy it as a healthier alternative to ice cream.

While frozen yogurt can be eaten by itself, some of the most popular toppings include nuts, candy or fresh fruit.

There are enough flavors available to please even the pickiest of eaters, so be sure to snap a pictures and use #NationalFrozenYogurtDay online as you dig in.