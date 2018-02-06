× Police searching for Kalamazoo Co. break-in suspect

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County are investigating after a homeowner found a break-in suspect in his basement.

This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday night at a home in the 7500 block of South 10th Street in Texas Township of Kalamazoo County.

Police say the homeowner called police after noticing someone was in his home. Police arrived to the scene and searched for a suspect or any stolen property but did not find either.

A few hours later around 9 p.m. police were called back to the scene because the homeowner found a suspect in his basement.

The suspect fled in a car waiting for him in the homeowner’s driveway with two other men inside.

We’re told the homeowner and someone in the car exchanged gunfire before the car, being described as a red Ford Explorer, left the scene.

If you know anything, call police at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.