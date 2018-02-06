Protesters call for ouster of MSU’s Engler

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 200 Michigan State University faculty members, staff and students have marched on campus to demand the resignation of newly appointed interim President John Engler.

They are also demanding that the school take steps to address shortcomings in the handling of sexual assault cases amid the scandal involving former university sports doctor Larry Nassar.

College of Education associate professor Terah Chambers read a statement saying faculty are “horrified” by MSU’s response to the ongoing scandal. She and others delivered copies of their demands to the offices of top administration officials Tuesday.

Calls for Engler’s resignation and the resignation of university trustees drew cheers from the crowd outside MSU’s administration building.

Engler spokesman John Truscott says Engler began work only on Monday and deserves “the opportunity to implement some of his decisions.”