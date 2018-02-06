× Rockford fire destroys garage, but no one injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car fire turned into a garage fire Tuesday night in Rockford, and firefighters say the concern was that it might spread to the attached house.

But crews from multiple departments responded quickly to the scene at 7390 Silver Ridge Drive NE, after the fire broke out around 8:11 p.m. As of late Tuesday night, investigators were still trying to assess what – if any -damage was done to the house. But the good news is, no one was hurt.

Crews were on the scene for more than an hour, putting out hot-spots. The garage was deemed a total loss.

Firefighters say a car inside the garage caught on fire, but what specifically started the fire was not immediately known.

The location is just south of 9 Mile Road, west of Young Avenue, not far from Silver Lake.