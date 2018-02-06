SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Snap Fitness membership lets you workout at any location

Posted 11:16 AM, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:14AM, February 6, 2018

Why have a gym membership that restricts a workout to one location, when a membership at Snap Fitness allows members to workout at any location in the country?

Snap Fitness allows members to workout at any of their locations as part of their membership. So whether members work in a different city, or are out of town for a while, they can still workout at Snap Fitness 24/7.

Snap Fitness has multiple locations in the West Michigan area including:

  • Allendale
  • Grand Rapids
  • Sparta
  • Holland
  • Byron Center
  • Spring Lake
  • Greenville
  • Belmont
  • Lowell
  • Grand Haven
  • Georgetown
  • Ionia
  • Wayland
  • Zeeland

To learn more about Snap Fitness, visit snapfitness.com.

