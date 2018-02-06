SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Sweetwater’s Donut Mill becomes franchise; new location opening in Plainwell

The local and family-owned Sweetwater's Donut Mill that everyone in West Michigan has grown to love is expanding into a franchise. They opening up a fourth location in Plainwell, which will be the brand's first franchised location.

Sweetwater's Donut Mill first opened in Kalamazoo in 1983, starting out as a local mom-and-pop shop. Over the years they expanded, opening a second location in Battle Creek, then a third in Kalamazoo, with all their locations being open 24/7.

In 2015, Sweetwater's Donut Mill approached Ridgeview Franchise Ltd about franchising their business due to their donuts popularity and financial success. Their franchised businesses is now called SW's Donut Mill, allowing franchisees to sell Sweetwater's famous donuts from their own shops.

SW's Donut Mill in Plainwell is located at 554 Allegan Street. The new location will be a full retail outlet and training center, along with being a template for future SW's Donut Mill stores.

Their Plainwell location is expected to open around February 15.

To learn more about Sweetwater's Donut Mill, or about franchising opportunities, visit swsdonutfranchise.com.

