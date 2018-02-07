First death from pediatric flu confirmed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan has recently confirmed the first first death associated with pediatric flu for the 2017-2018 season.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it was a child from the Upper Peninsula that died. The agency says there has been more than 50 deaths related to pediatric influenza across the United States during this flu season.

MDHHS also noted that more than three quarters of the flu specimens they tested have been the H3N2 virus. They say the best way to combat getting it is to get vaccinated.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, this year has brought some of the highest rates of hospitalization related to the flu they have ever seen.

MDHHS says that only 44.2 percent of Michigan residents ended up getting vaccinated for the flu last season. They say there is still plenty of vaccination supplies available this year.

Click here for information on where to get vaccinated.

Click here fore more information about the flu virus.