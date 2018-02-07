Kyle Steigenga Breaks All-Time Collegiate Scoring Record in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Cornerstone senior, Kyle Steigenga, had another record-setting night in the Eagle's 75-59 win over Aquinas on Wednesday.

Just a little over a week after breaking Cornerstone's all-time scoring record, Steigenga scored 30 points on the night to break the all-time collegiate scoring record in the state of Michigan with 2,859 points.

