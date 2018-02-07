× Three people arrested after reports of shots fired in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich– Three people are facing multiple charges, after police say they led police on a chase following reports of shots fired.

Investigators say around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Ada Street and Woodbury Street on a report of people shooting at each other. When crews arrived on scene, nobody was there. However, one officer remained in the area and observed the area from afar. Investigators say around 4 o’clock, that particular officer saw someone in a white van fire several shots.

Officials tried to stop the vehicle in question and say the driver took off. The pursuit ended off Poplar Place, at which point they say one person got out of the vehicle and tried to ditch a handgun in a nearby dumpster. Police say a second person also tried to run from the vehicle, while the third one stayed inside.

The suspects, a 30 year old male, 25 year old male and 19 year old female were all taken into custody. Police say they’re all residents of Kalamazoo.

No assault victims were found following the reports of shots fired.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.