Whitecaps look at food ideas for upcoming season

Posted 7:59 PM, February 7, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Next week, the Detroit Tigers and several other baseball teams will report for spring training.  But the first real sign of spring came Wednesday in West Michigan, as the Whitecaps revealed the options for next year's special concession food.

There were hundreds of choices that were full of twists on classic ballpark food, and nearly all of them were based on suggestions from fans.

The Whitecaps will narrow down the list of items in the next few weeks.  Later this month, fans will be able to vote for their favorites.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s