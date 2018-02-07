Whitecaps look at food ideas for upcoming season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Next week, the Detroit Tigers and several other baseball teams will report for spring training. But the first real sign of spring came Wednesday in West Michigan, as the Whitecaps revealed the options for next year's special concession food.

There were hundreds of choices that were full of twists on classic ballpark food, and nearly all of them were based on suggestions from fans.

The Whitecaps will narrow down the list of items in the next few weeks. Later this month, fans will be able to vote for their favorites.