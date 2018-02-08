Celebrate the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Downtown Market Ice Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While some people may be wanting a break from the cold, the Downtown Market is embracing it for their Valentice Festival. People can come play outdoor ice games, grab a drink from the giant ice bar, and supper Team USA at the Downtown Market Ice Bar: Olympic Games celebration this weekend.

The Ice Bar will be serving a variety of drinks served in house-made ice shot glasses, along with a selection of winter beers.

The market will also be filled with winter-themed sport activities to get people in the Olympics spirit like table top curling, frozen beer pong, and classic yard games.

The celebration will be happening Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For a full schedule of events happening this weekend, visit downtownmarketgr.com/classes-events.