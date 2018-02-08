Gritty to Pretty: Kzoo man makes it to DIY network
DETROIT, MICHIGAN—When Detroit based television producers Gary Bredow and Jenny Feterovich launched Arcadius Productions, it was their plan to produce cutting edge and groundbreaking television programming.
Gary and Jenny’s latest offering on DIY Network, “Gritty to Pretty” features Jeremy Cole, Kalamazoo, Michigan based real estate investor who buys homes set for demolition and turn's them into the most pristine homes on their blocks. In Cole's words, he buys "the nastiest homes in the area." Bredow and Feterovich were tagged in a YouTube video featuring Cole in Spring of 2017, invited him to the studio to pitch, and less than a year later, "Gritty to Pretty" is set to hit the air nationally. Jeremy needs your support, the premier airs Saturday and if it does well, it will be picked up for another 12 episodes. For a look at Jeremy's work, click here.
WATCH: “GRITTY TO PRETTY” SET TO DEBUT ON DIY NETWORK
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH AT 8:00PM(est)