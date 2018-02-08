Kzoo man’s show “Gritty to Pretty” to make national debut on DIY Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jeremy Cole knew exactly what to do when he was fired from his job in banking back in 2006: flip houses. He said it’s been his passion for over a decade and on Saturday it’s going to be featured on the DIY Network.

“I’m excited, I’m ecstatic about it,” said Cole during an interview at a home he’s flipping on Dutton Street. “I get to show people that the ugly houses don’t need to come down. They can be revitalized.”

Cole, 31, has been flipping houses since he graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School, he said. He bought his first home in 2006 and has since flipped dozens, never purchasing them for more than $10,000.

“I was able to buy a $500 house,” said Cole. “I bought a $300 house on Luella, bought a $200 house on North Rose. I mean it was the perfect time to be buying houses.”

He’d then invest $25,000-$30,000 in them and sell them around for around $80,000. A friend posted video of his work on YouTube and last year he got a call that the DIY Network was interested in picking it up.

"Not only are we showing you know boarded up houses becoming beautiful again, we’re going to showcase the foundation of excellence," said Cole. "We’re going to showcase the Kalamazoo Promise. Our 2025 plan. We’re going to show everything great about Kalamazoo through this show."