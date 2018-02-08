Love, Wine and Chocolate event returning to Robinette’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a thrifty date that doesn't skimp on the fun? For the sixth year, Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery will be hosting their Love, Wine & Chocolate event, located at 3142 Four Mile Rd. NE, Grand Rapids.

On Saturday, Feb. 10 from noon until 4 p.m. you can get a souvenir wine glass to enjoy up to six or hard cider tastings along with access to a chocolate snacking bar. The best part is it costs only $6 per person! No reservations are needed. You can also pay $5 for a five-minute chair massage and enjoy 25% off in the Gift Barn. (This excludes wine and previous purchases)