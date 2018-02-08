Morning Buzz for Feb. 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite the frigid West Michigan temperatures, dozens camped out for days in hopes of being the first 100 at the opening of the new Holland Chick-fil-A. Why? Because they could get free Chick-fil-A for a year! The new location opened its doors around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Also topping headlines, West Michigan Whitecaps are known for adding some creative food options to the menu every years. On Wednesday, they held their annual food tasting show where vendors pitched different ideas. The organization will narrow down the choices in the next few weeks and then later this month, fans will get to vote on their favorites. Last year the winner was Beer Cheese Poutine.

Celebration Cinema in Grand Rapids hosted the 8th Annual Signing Day for high school seniors. More than 80 athletes attended the event. A majority of the kids are heading to Division II, III or NAIA schools.

A Grand Haven sophomore's invention has snagged the attention of NASA. Evan Yasick is one of the top 10 semi-finalists in the engineering and design contest that asks students to create something with two functions that astronauts can use in zero gravity. He came up with a "Multi-Clip Storage" which will hold a pen, pencil and screwdriver. The four finalists will be announced on Feb.19. The winning design will be printed in a 3-D on the International Space Station. A trip to Washington D.C. for a VIP space experience is also on the line.

Have you seen the absolutely adorable new Gerber baby? For the first time in the company's history, it's a child with Down Syndrome. Lucas Warren is 18 months-old and from Georgia. Lucas was chosen out of 140,000 babies to snag the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby title. Not to mention, his parents say they are getting a little help with his education thanks to the $50,000 he won.