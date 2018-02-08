Pets die in fire in Algoma Township

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people escaped injury, but lost their pets, in a house fire Thursday morning.

The fire started about 10:00 a.m. on 13 Mile Road, just east of Summit in Algoma Township.

The home owner tells FOX 17 that a couple were renting the home and they were able to get out safely. The fire started in an unattached garage, but spread to the home. The home owner says that there was a heat lamp in the garage that was being used to hatch eggs and that may have contributed to the fire.

The couple’s pets: two dogs, an iguana and a bird, died in the fire.

The garage is a total loss and the home suffered heavy damage.