Sen. Stabenow: Give me ‘five minutes’ with Larry Nassar
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it’s too bad that court officers stopped a Michigan man from punching disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Stabenow says she “would have liked five minutes” with Nassar, a reference to what Randy Margraves told a judge last week before sheriff’s deputies stopped him from rushing at the serial sexual abuser.
Margraves’ three daughters are among the many women and girls who have said they were abused by Nassar.
Stabenow says, “I only wish that the security had been a little slower in constraining him ’til he could have gotten a couple of punches out.” The Michigan Democrat made her comments Wednesday during a news conference.
Nassar worked at Michigan State University and was team doctor for female Olympic gymnasts. He’s been sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
5 comments
Michael
While Nassar is a disgrace and deserves the death penalty the comments by Sen. Stabenow are irresponsible and embarrassing.
Is she really advocating for vigilante justice? Does she really want the police to stand by and watch someone get beaten?
Bob
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow is advocating vigilante justice and violence in the court room. Words matter. Stabenow should be arrested for inciting violence.
Clucko
Quite possibly the dumbest thing she’s said in a long time. In an actual fight, I’ll bet that the pencil-necked pervert would wear her out.
paul
ok now the good senator is embracing violence ..albeit illegal.. as a good thing. Lets remember if yu or i attacked someone in a court of law.. we would be spending time behind bars
Dimitry
Predictable partisan responses. If Trump said it, you would think it was the greatest thing ever.