You may qualify for free tax help in Kent County

Posted 10:55 AM, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54AM, February 8, 2018

If your household income was less $66,000 last year, you can file federal and state taxes online for free through H&R Block Premium as a service from United Way and Kent County Tax Credit Coalition. All you have to do is go to www.hwmuw.org/myfreetaxes and click "file online". It's very easy to upload your tax documents into the system if you've filed with H&R Block or another online service before.

If your household income is less than $55,000 a year, you can qualify for free in-person tax preparation. You can make an appointment to have your taxes prepared by an IRS certified volunteer. For more information call 211 or go to www.hwmuw.org

There are 12 sites throughout Kent County including Rockford, Lowell, Wyoming, Kentwood and around Grand Rapids city limits.

These services can help individuals and families make sure they receive all of the credits that they qualify for, including the Earned Income Tax Credit. With this credit, working families are eligible for tax reimbursements of up to $6,269.

