Congress votes to reopen government, passes massive budget deal

February 9, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: Traffic streaks past the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Yesterday the Senate passed President Trump's tax reform bill and today it will return to the House of Representatives for final approval. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The House of Representatives approved a major budget deal early Friday morning, ending a brief government shutdown overnight and sending the measure to the President for his signature.

The House vote was 240-186. The GOP-controlled chamber needed help from House Democrats to clear the bill.

The Senate approved the measure earlier on Friday morning. The federal government shuttered for the second time in less than a month overnight, after Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul prevented the deal from passing Thursday ahead of a shutdown deadline.

Congressional negotiators scrambled all day Thursday and early Friday morning to lock in enough votes in the House.

The impacts of this shutdown, which came just weeks after Democrats and a handful of Republicans including Paul refused to support the last continuing resolution but only lasted a weekend, were expected to be minimal — but a path forward for the bill still remained murky in the HouseIt’s not clear if there are enough votes in the House to do so, as liberals are unhappy about the bill not addressing immigration and conservatives oppose the increased spending.

After the vote succeeded, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell kept his word to move to open an immigration debate next week. The majority leader moved to call a vote Monday to proceed to an unrelated House bill that will serve as a vehicle for a process unlike the Senate has seen in recent memory, where senators will be able to offer a number of amendments that are competing immigration proposals to see which ones will secure the 60 votes needed to advance. But that will only happen if the House passes the continuing resolution later Friday morning.

 

