38-vehicle pile-up closes EB I-94

February 9, 2018

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A pile-up involving 38 vehicles closed a stretch of I-94 Friday in Kalamazoo County.

Eastbound I-94 is closed from S. Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo to 35th Street in Galesburg, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure was reported just before 1:30 p.m.

Michigan State Police say 16 semi-trucks and 22 cars were involved in the pile-up.

Police say minor injuries were reported in the crash.  An exact number of injuries was not available.

Eastbound I-94 is expected to be closed in the area until about 5 p.m.

