Driver hospitalized after crashing into pole on Grand Rapids' west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a pole early Friday morning on the city’s west side.

It happened in the 800 block of Fulton West in Grand Rapids near the intersection of Fulton West and Straight Avenue SW around 1 a.m.

Police tell us the driver crashed into a power pole, knocking out power to some are residents.

The driver was pinned inside the car and had to be extradited and was taken to an area hospital.

Consumers Energy was called to restore power, which was done by 5:30 a.m.

It is not yet clear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.