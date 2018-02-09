Early prosthetic program gets patients moving sooner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A rehab program at Blodgett Hospital is getting amputee fitted with patients with prosthetics earlier than usual.

There aren't many candidates who meet the early prosthetic requirements, but one man traveled all the way from West Virginia to start moving again.

Troy Hodge has had 15 surgeries since March of last year. He says he tried everything, but back in January the pain was just too much so he opted for amputation.

Just three days later, he was in Grand Rapids starting the rehab process at Blodgett's inpatient rehab center. The early prosthetic lets patients become mobile early on in their recovery.

According to doctors, the sooner patients can start moving, the better.

Troy received the first version just 11 days after surgery and will be fit for a permanent prosthetic after his incision heals. He headed home Thursday and will be getting his stitches out in March. His permanent prosthetic is being made in West Virginia.