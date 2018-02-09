East Grand Rapids teacher and coach placed on leave for ‘inappropriate conduct’

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An East Grand Rapids teacher and coach has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates concerns involving inappropriate conduct involving former students.

Superintendent Dr. Sara Shubel sent a letter home to families in the district Friday, saying that Nick Hopkins will be on leave while the investigation is completed.

In the letter, Dr. Shubel says that the district began investigating after receiving specific concerns alleging that Hopkins had inappropriate conduct involving former district students. The letter doesn’t go any further explaining the alleged conduct but asks for speculation to be kept at a minimum.

Hopkins is a high school teacher and the track and cross country coach.