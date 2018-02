BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Battle Creek police announced the passing of a former K9 Friday.

K9 Branndo served in the department from 2007 to 2014 with Cpl. Kevin Farnham. The department says that Branndo assisted in countless apprehensions and recovered mass amounts of narcotics.

Branndo had been named after a former Battle Creek detective LaVern Brann.