The Grand Rapids Symphony will be performing the third installment of the Harry Potter concert series this weekend.

Concert goers will be able to watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban inside DeVos Performance Hall, while the symphony plays over it, making it a magical experience for fans.

There are three performances happening over the weekend; Friday, February 9 at 7:30, then two performances on Saturday, February 10 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit grsymphony.org.