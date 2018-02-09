Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats West Catholic for 13th win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat West Catholic Friday night 77-56 improving to 9-0 in the OK Blue and 13-1 overall.
