Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats West Catholic for 13th win

Posted 11:43 PM, February 9, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat West Catholic Friday night 77-56 improving to 9-0 in the OK Blue and 13-1 overall.

