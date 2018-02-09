Grand Valley plans to improve Laker Line for students

ALLENDALE, Mich. — GVSU has received funding to hopefully make traveling easier between their downtown campus and Allendale.

The university says the funding will be used to build stations that look more like light rail stations with seats, shelters, snowmelt and raised platforms so riders don’t have to step up to get on the bus.

“West Michigan has become known as a hub for innovation, research and opportunity,” said U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland in a press release. “The Laker Line will help our community take the next step by providing Grand Valley students with a greater ability to gain hands-on experience in the growing educational, medical and business fields available in downtown Grand Rapids. I believe the Laker Line will help connect students and West Michigan residents with greater opportunity, strengthen our workforce, and move our economy forward.”

Completion of the project is slated for the spring of 2020.

Here’s a look at the 14 pick-up and drop off locations the Laker Line plans to make once the project is complete.

• Kirkhof Center

• Mackinac Hall

• Ferndale and Lake Michigan Drive

• Cummings and Lake Michigan Drive

• Standale Trail and Lake Michigan Drive

• Maynard and Lake Michigan Drive

• Covell and Lake Michigan Drive

• Fulton and Garfield

• Fulton and Straight

• Pew Grand Rapids Campus

• Monroe and Louis (Silver Line stop)

• Monroe and DeVos Place (Silver Line stop)

• Michigan and Bostwick (Silver Line stop)

• Michigan and Lafayette

Officials say the larger buses will be able to accommodate more students, but also have wider doors for dual drop off and pick up for students and staff.