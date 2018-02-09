Help local colleges raise millions for a good cause, just by dancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local colleges are working to raise millions of dollars for a good cause, just by dancing!

In partnership with Spectrum Health, universities are hosting Dance Marathons throughout the year to raise money for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Take part in one of the following Dance Marathons to help raise money for the children's hospital:

Hope College Dance Marathon

March 9-10 at 5 p.m.

Dow Center, Hope College

168 East 13th Street, Holland

Online donation: hope.edu/dancemarathon

Grand Valley State University Dance Marathon

Saturday, March 24

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Grand River Room, Kirkhof Building

1 Campus Drive, Allendale

Online Donation: gvlakerthon.weebly.com

Western Michigan University

April 7 - 8

3 p.m. to 3 a.m.

WMU Student Recreation Center

2000 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo

Online donation: dmatwmu.wordpress.com

Calvin Dance Marathon

April 17

6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Calvin College, Spoelhof Fieldhouse Complex

3201 Burton Street South East, Grand Rapids

Online donation: give.helendevoschildrens.org/dancemarathons

Can't make it to any of the Dance Marathons? Click any of the links above to make a donation.