Help local colleges raise millions for a good cause, just by dancing

Posted 11:25 AM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:24AM, February 9, 2018

Local colleges are working to raise millions of dollars for a good cause, just by dancing!

In partnership with Spectrum Health, universities are hosting Dance Marathons throughout the year to raise money for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Take part in one of the following Dance Marathons to help raise money for the children's hospital:

Hope College Dance Marathon
March 9-10 at 5 p.m.
Dow Center, Hope College
168 East 13th Street, Holland
Online donation: hope.edu/dancemarathon

Grand Valley State University Dance Marathon
Saturday, March 24
10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Grand River Room, Kirkhof Building
1 Campus Drive, Allendale
Online Donation: gvlakerthon.weebly.com

Western Michigan University
April 7 - 8
3 p.m. to 3 a.m.
WMU Student Recreation Center
2000 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
Online donation: dmatwmu.wordpress.com

Calvin Dance Marathon
April 17
6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Calvin College, Spoelhof Fieldhouse Complex
3201 Burton Street South East, Grand Rapids
Online donation: give.helendevoschildrens.org/dancemarathons

Can't make it to any of the Dance Marathons? Click any of the links above to make a donation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s