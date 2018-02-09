Help local colleges raise millions for a good cause, just by dancing

Local colleges are working to raise millions of dollars for a good cause, just by dancing!
In partnership with Spectrum Health, universities are hosting Dance Marathons throughout the year to raise money for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.
Take part in one of the following Dance Marathons to help raise money for the children's hospital:
Hope College Dance Marathon
March 9-10 at 5 p.m.
Dow Center, Hope College
168 East 13th Street, Holland
Online donation: hope.edu/dancemarathon
Grand Valley State University Dance Marathon
Saturday, March 24
10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Grand River Room, Kirkhof Building
1 Campus Drive, Allendale
Online Donation: gvlakerthon.weebly.com
Western Michigan University
April 7 - 8
3 p.m. to 3 a.m.
WMU Student Recreation Center
2000 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
Online donation: dmatwmu.wordpress.com
Calvin Dance Marathon
April 17
6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Calvin College, Spoelhof Fieldhouse Complex
3201 Burton Street South East, Grand Rapids
Online donation: give.helendevoschildrens.org/dancemarathons
Can't make it to any of the Dance Marathons? Click any of the links above to make a donation.