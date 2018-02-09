Jenison Girls Win on 10th Annual Pink Night

Posted 11:37 PM, February 9, 2018, by

JENISON, Mich. --The Muskegon girls basketball team is the top dog in the OK Black conference, but Jenison and Reeths-Puffer are not far behind.

Tonight, on their 10th Annual Pink Night, Jenison beat Reeths-Puffer 57-33.

