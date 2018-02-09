KWings to host first-ever “Grateful Dead Night”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kalamazoo Wings are getting ready to host a night of good vibes and great music at the first-ever Grateful Dead Night on Saturday.

Throughout the night, there will be music, activities, and concession specials to celebrate all things Grateful Dead. The Grateful dead was an American Rock band in the 70's known for songs like "Touch of Grey" and "Eyes of the World."

The team will be wearing special jerseys, which will be up for auction after the game. The proceeds from that will go to the American Cancer Society.

The KWings are the first minor-pro hockey team to host a grateful dead night.

To purchase tickets, visit kwings.com.