Laughsketball, a basketball game between comedians and local celebrities, will be held at the DeltaPlex on March 13. For more, visit the LaughFest website.
Laughsketball coming to LaughFest
-
LaughFest tickets go on sale Friday
-
Additional performances added to LaughFest lineup
-
Photos: LaughFest 2018 lineup announced
-
Laughfest tickets go on sale Friday
-
Local non-profit to host annual FUNderwear Run
-
-
Local festival offering discounted laughs Friday
-
LaughFest 2018 announces first round of performers
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 12
-
20 Monroe Live celebrates one year anniversary
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 15
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 17
-
Pres. Trump calls for ‘new American moment’ in national address
-
Foxconn wants to tap 7 million gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan