Tanker overturns, spills fuel in Zeeland

Posted 1:01 PM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 02:06PM, February 9, 2018

Photo from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

ZEELAND, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck closed led to a diesel fuel spill Friday in the Zeeland area.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a truck hauling 12,000 gallons of diesel fuel crashed with a car on Byron Road just east of I-196.

The truck overturned and spilled fuel in a ditch.  HAZMAT crews were called to the area and the spill was contained, officials said in a release.

No injuries were reported.

Byron Road is closed between I-196 and 76th Avenue.

This is a developing story

