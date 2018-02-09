Man known for knitting hats for the homeless in Grand Rapids dies

Posted 5:43 PM, February 9, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who became known as the “Hat Man” in his later years has died.

Morris “Morrie” Boogart died Friday at the age of 93.  In 2016, at the age of 91, FOX 17 reported how Morrie was still knitting hats while in hospice care.

Boogart donated boxes of hats every year to area shelters to be handed out to the homeless.

His obituary says that Boogart served in the Navy during World War II.  He is survived by five children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

You can watch the 2016 report below:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s