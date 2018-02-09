Closings and Cancellations

Multiple suspects arrested on drug, firearm charges

Posted 4:45 AM, February 9, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers recovered a loaded rifle and ammunition after responding to a dispute call at a residence in the 100 block of Albany Street in Kalamazoo.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday and involved three suspects.

One of the suspect, wanted for multi count felony warrant, fled the scene. The 26-year-old suspect was later found by officers near the intersection of Fairview Street and South Rose Street and was taken into custody.

According to officers, the suspect dropped meth and marijuana on the ground before he was arrested.

Another man, 36, was arrested for multi count felony drug warrant and other drug possession charges. Both suspects were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

